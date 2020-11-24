1/
BARBARA JANE DRAGOVICH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BARBARA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Jane Dragovich, 84, of Downers Grove. Beloved wife of the late Steve. Loving mother of Steve and Phil. Devoted grandmother of Sandra, Jessica and Michael. Dear sister of Marian (Francis) Drake, Beverly (late Richard) Bergendahl, the late William (late Betty) Hansen and the late Richard (Fran) Juker. Fond aunt and friend of many. Due to current health restrictions, services and inurnment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the American Lung Assn. appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Downers Grove, IL at 630/964-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
(630) 964-6500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved