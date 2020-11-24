Barbara Jane Dragovich, 84, of Downers Grove. Beloved wife of the late Steve. Loving mother of Steve and Phil. Devoted grandmother of Sandra, Jessica and Michael. Dear sister of Marian (Francis) Drake, Beverly (late Richard) Bergendahl, the late William (late Betty) Hansen and the late Richard (Fran) Juker. Fond aunt and friend of many. Due to current health restrictions, services and inurnment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the American Lung Assn
. appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Downers Grove, IL at 630/964-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com