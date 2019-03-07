Barbara Jane Hawley Keegan, 80, of North Port, FL, passed away February 17, 2019. She was born to Charles and Alice Hawley on December 11, 1938 in Elgin, IL. She grew up in Barrington, IL, and later raised her family in Schaumburg, IL. Barbara was a graduate of Cornell College and became a dedicated elementary special education teacher for over 30 years, most of them with the Schaumburg School District #54. Upon retirement Barbara moved to North Port, FL, to care for her parents. She enjoyed traveling, reading, golfing, operas, choir, bridge and spending time with family and friends. She was a faithful and active member of The Christ United Methodist Church in Venice, FL, and a proud member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International. Barbara is survived by her brother Charles Robert Hawley, her sister Beth Joan Hawley, two children Lincoln Scott Keegan (Carla Elizabeth Keegan), Lorri Lynn Nastala (Dale Scott Nastala), four grandchildren Jonathan Hawley Keegan, Kelly Elizabeth Keegan, Brett Scott Nastala and Shelby Lynn Nastala, two nieces Debra Leigh Hawley, Kristin Marie Hawley, great niece Clara A. Hawley and numerous lifelong friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 9, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 Noon at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W Main St. (Lake-Cook Rd) Barrington, IL 60010. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Barrington. Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 847-381-3411 for information. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary