Ms. Barbara Jane Uniek, 81, Rehabilitation Counselor at U of I Chicago and Jewish Vocational Society, passed away November 5, 2019 at Rush Oak Park Hospital; loving sister of Audrey Molaro; dear aunt of John, Mark (Kathy), Stephen and Christina Molaro; loving great aunt of Jaclyn, Alyssa and Jenna Molaro. Memorial Visitation Wednesday, November 13th. from 3-8 P.M. at Suburban Family Funeral Home 5940 W. 35th. St. (Corner of 35th. St & Austin) Cicero. Cremation was private. In lieu of flowers, donations to appreciated. For additional information, call 708-652-1116 or visit www.Suburbanfamilyfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019