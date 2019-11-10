Home

POWERED BY

Services
Suburban Family Funeral Home
5940 W 35th St.
Cicero, IL 60804
708-652-1116
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Suburban Family Funeral Home
5940 W 35th St.
Cicero, IL 60804
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Uniek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jane Uniek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Jane Uniek Obituary
Ms. Barbara Jane Uniek, 81, Rehabilitation Counselor at U of I Chicago and Jewish Vocational Society, passed away November 5, 2019 at Rush Oak Park Hospital; loving sister of Audrey Molaro; dear aunt of John, Mark (Kathy), Stephen and Christina Molaro; loving great aunt of Jaclyn, Alyssa and Jenna Molaro. Memorial Visitation Wednesday, November 13th. from 3-8 P.M. at Suburban Family Funeral Home 5940 W. 35th. St. (Corner of 35th. St & Austin) Cicero. Cremation was private. In lieu of flowers, donations to appreciated. For additional information, call 708-652-1116 or visit www.Suburbanfamilyfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -