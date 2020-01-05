|
|
Barbara Jean (Payne) Bollow, 90, of Elgin, IL, passed away December 27, 2019, with her loving daughters close by. She was born to the late Nell Bly Payne and Edward Wayman Payne on August 13, 1929, in Dayton Ohio. Growing up, Barbara lived and attended school in many locations throughout the eastern United States, and graduated from Evanston High School in Evanston, IL. She married Lee S. Bollow in 1949, and they lived together in Skokie, IL for over twenty-five years. In the early 1990s Barbara relocated to central Wisconsin where she lived until recently moving back to IL to be closer to her family. Barbara is survived by her three children and their spouses, who loved her dearly: Lee S. Bollow (Betsy) of Springboro, OH; Peggy Bollow Madda (Robert) of Elgin, IL; and Kathryn Bollow Johnson (Keith) of Wheeling, IL. She is also survived by three grandchildren; Christopher Bollow, Joseph Madda and Thomas Bollow plus, three great-grandchildren; Rebekah Bollow, Mae Madda and Hayden Bollow who will miss her dearly. Barbara was a strong-willed and accomplished businesswoman, working for several prominent companies in the Chicago area, performing in multiple capacities, before finally concentrating in human resource work and employee benefit administration. Barbara was a very artistic woman, loving pottery and ceramics, needlework, drawing and interior decoration. She passed on her business acumen and her artistic talent and appreciation to all her children. Barbara was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but sweet, beautiful memories. As her health declined, she took great comfort in her children and grandchildren and talked about them often. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at Willow Creek Community Church at 67 E. Algonquin Rd., Building B/Chapel, S. Barrington, Illinois 60010, at 1:00 pm, Saturday, January 18, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Barbara's honor to: Vitas Hospice, 580 Waters Edge, Lombard, IL 60148. Arrangements by Laird Funeral Home. For information, please call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020