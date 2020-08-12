With a heavy heart I wish to send my deepest condolences to My Uncle Jerry Hendron in regards to the passing of his beloved wife and my Aunt of 41 years. I am so sorry to hear about Aunt Barbs passing. I will always remember her love for humor and her ability to make light of a serious subject to the point where we were always in tears laughing. A beautiful soul is on her way to her final destination. You will be missed Aunt Barb.

James and Deborah Buscemi

