Barbara Jean Hendron
Barbara Jean Hendron, 72, Wausau, died Friday, August 7, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Brainard Funeral Home, Wausau, WI is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at brainardfuneral.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Brainard Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Wausau Chapel
522 Adams St
Wausau, WI 54403
715-845-5525
August 9, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
James Buscemi
August 9, 2020
With a heavy heart I wish to send my deepest condolences to My Uncle Jerry Hendron in regards to the passing of his beloved wife and my Aunt of 41 years. I am so sorry to hear about Aunt Barbs passing. I will always remember her love for humor and her ability to make light of a serious subject to the point where we were always in tears laughing. A beautiful soul is on her way to her final destination. You will be missed Aunt Barb.
James and Deborah Buscemi
Family
