Barbara Jean Johnson
Barbara Jean Johnson (nee Preston) age 86. Beloved wife of the late Richard. Devoted mother of Debbie (Tom) Mack, Susan (John) Doser and David (Rowena). Loving grandmother of 7 and great grandmother of 2. Dear sister of Mary Lou Murphy, Kathleen Oehmen and Patricia Dub. Many years of service with Bridgeview Healthcare Center. Visitation Monday, June 22nd, 3-9 PM at the Palos_Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral Tuesday, June 23rd, 915 AM service at the funeral home. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Please make donations to the Senior's Club, 7040 Centennial Dr., Tinley Park, IL 60477. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
JUN
23
Funeral
09:15 AM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
David Gaidas and Family
