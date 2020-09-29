Indefatigable dancer, coffee drinker and lover of life, our unsinkable Barbara Jean McAlister, nee Freeman, died in peace and dignity at LaGrange Hospital on September 27, 2020 after a short illness, surrounded by loving sons Roger (Angela Eve), Mike (Kathy), Terry (Angela Rae), daughter-in-law Angela Eve and special friend Paul Del Monaco. Survivors include granddaughters Amanda (Lissa), Brooke, Carter and Georgia and great grandchildren Flynn Todd and Emery Jean, all of whom gave Barbara Jean special delight. Born on a farm in Iowa on October 22, 1933, Barbara Jean married Thomas Donald Roger McAlister, Jr. in 1951, raising 3 sons with him in Red Oak, Iowa, until Roger's sudden death in 1974. Widowed at 40 with 3 sons to raise, Barbara Jean reinvented herself as a legal secretary and administrative assistant, moving to LaGrange in 1987 where she made many friends, including in the organization Parents Without Partners. There was no one who didn't like her. Barbara Jean's charm, energy, optimism and ability to climb many mountains in life will be sorely missed by her family and friends. A celebration of her life will be held once we can safely gather. Donations may be made to NorthWest Sailing Associates c/o PO Box 921, Arlington Heights, IL 60006. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside at 708-352-6500 or HJFunerals.com
