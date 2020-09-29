1/1
Barbara Jean McAlister
1933 - 2020
Indefatigable dancer, coffee drinker and lover of life, our unsinkable Barbara Jean McAlister, nee Freeman, died in peace and dignity at LaGrange Hospital on September 27, 2020 after a short illness, surrounded by loving sons Roger (Angela Eve), Mike (Kathy), Terry (Angela Rae), daughter-in-law Angela Eve and special friend Paul Del Monaco. Survivors include granddaughters Amanda (Lissa), Brooke, Carter and Georgia and great grandchildren Flynn Todd and Emery Jean, all of whom gave Barbara Jean special delight. Born on a farm in Iowa on October 22, 1933, Barbara Jean married Thomas Donald Roger McAlister, Jr. in 1951, raising 3 sons with him in Red Oak, Iowa, until Roger's sudden death in 1974. Widowed at 40 with 3 sons to raise, Barbara Jean reinvented herself as a legal secretary and administrative assistant, moving to LaGrange in 1987 where she made many friends, including in the organization Parents Without Partners. There was no one who didn't like her. Barbara Jean's charm, energy, optimism and ability to climb many mountains in life will be sorely missed by her family and friends. A celebration of her life will be held once we can safely gather. Donations may be made to NorthWest Sailing Associates c/o PO Box 921, Arlington Heights, IL 60006. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside at 708-352-6500 or HJFunerals.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 28, 2020
Barbara was one of the nicest people I've ever met. She was always kind and thoughtful of others, she brought joy to the day. So glad for the friendship she had with my brother Paul and the time I got to share with them.
Susan Burns
Friend
