Barbara J. Pavilonis died peacefully at home in Atlanta, Georgia on March 15, 2019. Born to Joanna (Maciejewski) Czarny and Walter Czarny in Chicago, Illinois on March 13, 1937, she spent most of her life in the Chicago area. Her husband, Ronald, predeceased her. She is survived by her two sisters, Dorette Hungerford and Colette Nowakowski. She will be greatly missed by her children and grandchildren as well as her niece and nephew. Mass will be held 10:30 am on Friday, March 23, 2019 at St. Symphorosa Catholic Church, 6135 S. Austin Av., Chicago, IL 60638. A lunch celebrating her life will immediately follow at Mama Luigi's Restaurant, 7500 S. Harlem Av., Bridgeview, IL 60455. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's name to the ASPCA.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 20, 2019
