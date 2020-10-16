Barbara Jean Thompson nee White, 86 of Wood Dale. Beloved wife of the late Herbert. Loving mother of Curtis, Steve (Lisa), Herbie, Cindy (Tim) Ohrn, Patricia Thompson and the late Douglas and the late Christine Thompson. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Erik, Tamara, Carly, Steven, Ali, Ryan (Brittani), Timmy (Genna), Madison and Lexi (Chris). Great-grandmother of Oliver, Camryn and Baby Burgess. Dear sister of John White, Kathleen O'Neill and Pamela Mosier. Visitation Sunday, 2-8 PM at Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St., Addison (2 MI. W. of Rt. 83, 2 Mi. E of Rt. 53). Funeral Service Monday, 9:15 AM from Humes Funeral Home to Holy Ghost Church, Wood Dale for Mass at 10 AM. Interment Maryhill Catholic Cemetery. For info, www.HumesFH.com
or 630.628.8808