Barbara Jean Thompson
Barbara Jean Thompson nee White, 86 of Wood Dale. Beloved wife of the late Herbert. Loving mother of Curtis, Steve (Lisa), Herbie, Cindy (Tim) Ohrn, Patricia Thompson and the late Douglas and the late Christine Thompson. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Erik, Tamara, Carly, Steven, Ali, Ryan (Brittani), Timmy (Genna), Madison and Lexi (Chris). Great-grandmother of Oliver, Camryn and Baby Burgess. Dear sister of John White, Kathleen O'Neill and Pamela Mosier. Visitation Sunday, 2-8 PM at Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St., Addison (2 MI. W. of Rt. 83, 2 Mi. E of Rt. 53). Funeral Service Monday, 9:15 AM from Humes Funeral Home to Holy Ghost Church, Wood Dale for Mass at 10 AM. Interment Maryhill Catholic Cemetery. For info, www.HumesFH.com or 630.628.8808



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 16, 2020.
October 15, 2020
Cindy and Trish-keeping you in our prayers.
With our sympathy,
Kerry and Joan DeFilippo
The DeFilippos
Friend
