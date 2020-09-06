Barbara Jean Warren nee Mandziara; of Friendship, WI and former resident of Chicago and Bloomingdale, IL. Beloved wife for 61 years to Ronald; Loving mother of Lynn (Dan) Arntzen, Lori (Dave) Carr, Scott, Lisa (Ray) Sinovich, Cheryl (Andy) Rizzo, Tim (Dawn) and Chris; Devoted grandmother of Jeffrey (Cory), Jessica (Ben), Ben, Matt, Ashley, Isabelle, Sam, Sarah and the late Alex. Cherished great grandmother of Olivia, Alora, Felicity, Colin and Elizabeth; Dear sister of Geri Mandziara, Tom (the late Karen) Mandziara, Paul (Sandi) Mandziara and sister in law of Kathy (the late Bob) Mossey, Pam Warren and the late Barbara (the late Salvatore) Vendegna; Fond aunt of many. Visitation Tuesday, Sept. 8th, 8:30 am until time of funeral, 10:00 am at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca to Saint Isidore Church. Mass 10:45 am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donation to the Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois, girlscoutsni.org
would be appreciated. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com