|
|
Barbara Jesilow, nee Gilfand, 76, beloved wife of Howard; loving mother of Lee and Andrea; cherished grandmother of Abraham and Nicholas; dear sister of the late Joel (Barbara Sachs); devoted daughter of the late Ann Gilfand and Louis Schockett. She loved her family and friends. Chapel service Wednesday 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. For Information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 4, 2019