Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Jesilow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jesilow

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Jesilow Obituary
Barbara Jesilow, nee Gilfand, 76, beloved wife of Howard; loving mother of Lee and Andrea; cherished grandmother of Abraham and Nicholas; dear sister of the late Joel (Barbara Sachs); devoted daughter of the late Ann Gilfand and Louis Schockett. She loved her family and friends. Chapel service Wednesday 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. For Information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now