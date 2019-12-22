|
Armbruster, Barbara Joan (nee McElheney)
Beloved wife of the late Irwin Armbruster. Loving mother of Barry (Aileen) Armbruster, Laura (Michael) Szczesniewski. Proud grandmother of Daniel, Kenneth (Erin) Armbruster, Valerie (fiancé Matthew Imber) Armbruster and Eric Szczesniewski. Cherished great-grandmother of Mason and Mia Armbruster. Dear Sister of Carol (late Lowell) VanderMey, Roger (Donna) McElheney and Betty Jane (Richard) Fitzgerald. Caring Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m., service at 7:00 p.m. Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home 9000 W. 151st Street Orland Park, IL. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to For Crippled Children 2211 N. Oak Park Avenue, Chicago, IL 60607
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019