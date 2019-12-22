Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Armbruster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Joan Armbruster

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Joan Armbruster Obituary
Armbruster, Barbara Joan (nee McElheney)

Beloved wife of the late Irwin Armbruster. Loving mother of Barry (Aileen) Armbruster, Laura (Michael) Szczesniewski. Proud grandmother of Daniel, Kenneth (Erin) Armbruster, Valerie (fiancé Matthew Imber) Armbruster and Eric Szczesniewski. Cherished great-grandmother of Mason and Mia Armbruster. Dear Sister of Carol (late Lowell) VanderMey, Roger (Donna) McElheney and Betty Jane (Richard) Fitzgerald. Caring Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m., service at 7:00 p.m. Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home 9000 W. 151st Street Orland Park, IL. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to For Crippled Children 2211 N. Oak Park Avenue, Chicago, IL 60607
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -