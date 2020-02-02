Home

Symonds – Lakes Funeral Home
111 W. Belvidere Road
Grayslake, IL 60030
847-543-1080
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Christ Church Crossroads
1350 IL Route 137
Grayslake, IL
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
Christ Church Crossroads
1350 IL Route 137
Grayslake, IL
Barbara Joan Border Obituary
Age 67 of Mundelein, At peace in Christ January 19, 2020. Beloved wife of Jim. Cherished daughter of the late Sidney and Lean Durfee. Dear sister of Deborah (Samuel) Dunkin and the late Terry (late William) Wood. Fond aunt of of 6, great aunt to many. Visitation Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 1:00 until time of service 3:00 PM at Christ Church Crossroads, 1350 IL Route 137, Grayslake, IL Interment Private Info: SYMONDS-LAKES FUNERAL HOME, Grayslake 847-543-1080
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020
