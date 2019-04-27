|
Barbara Joan Presti our beloved free spirt passed away peacefully February 12 2019. Always ready for adventure. Barbara loved singing, dancing, art, and traveling. Generous with her family, friends and strangers she is loved for her joyous spark. Proceeded in death by her husband John A. Presti survived by her sister Betty Jane Hamill also by her children Carolyn Becker, Cybelle Presti, RobertPresti, Barbara Frances Presti, grandchildren Jaclyn Becker, Danielle Becker and much loved son in law Mike Becker. A celebration of life of Barbara's life will be held May18th 2019 at Chicago Botanic Garden 1000 Lake Cook rd. Glencoe IL 60022 at McGinley Pavilion 11 am - 2 pm please rsvp by May 7 th if you plan to attend at [email protected] if you wish to make a donation make it to Alzheimer's Foundation www.alzdn.org/ or to Chicago Botanic Garden thank you . We request no flowers be sent to the Garden.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2019