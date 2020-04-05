|
Barbara Johnson nee Keegan, age 81 of Carol Stream. Formerly of West Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Merrold. Loving mother of Andrew Johnson and Deborah (John) Smith. Beloved daughter of the late Barbara and Thomas Keegan. Proud grandmother of Keegan, Kayley and Michael Johnson, Matthew, Alexander, Stephen and Nicholas Smith. Fond aunt of Scott Johnson. Services will be private. Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel (630) 293-5200.
