Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis
Barbara Joyce, nee Walsh, age 84; native of Derryrush, Connemara, Co. Galway, Ireland; beloved wife of the late Michael Joyce; loving mother of Gerald (Catherine) Joyce and Marie (Andrew) Campbell; cherished grandmother of Claire, Brigitte and Emma Joyce, Owen and Charlotte Campbell; dearest sister of Bridie, Kathleen and preceded in death by Mary, Nan, John, Norah, Ellen, Maggie, Paddy, Michael, Sarah and Hughie; fond aunt and cousin to many. All are welcome to view a webcast of the funeral service, Monday, June 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. Due to current mandates, services and interment at All Saints Cemetery are being held privately. In memory of Michael and Barbara Joyce, donations to Galway Hospice, Ireland, would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Kolbus-May Funeral Home. For information 773-774-3232 or
www.kolbusmayfh.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.