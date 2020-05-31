Barbara Joyce
1935 - 2020
Barbara Joyce, nee Walsh, age 84; native of Derryrush, Connemara, Co. Galway, Ireland; beloved wife of the late Michael Joyce; loving mother of Gerald (Catherine) Joyce and Marie (Andrew) Campbell; cherished grandmother of Claire, Brigitte and Emma Joyce, Owen and Charlotte Campbell; dearest sister of Bridie, Kathleen and preceded in death by Mary, Nan, John, Norah, Ellen, Maggie, Paddy, Michael, Sarah and Hughie; fond aunt and cousin to many. All are welcome to view a webcast of the funeral service, Monday, June 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. Due to current mandates, services and interment at All Saints Cemetery are being held privately. In memory of Michael and Barbara Joyce, donations to Galway Hospice, Ireland, would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Kolbus-May Funeral Home. For information 773-774-3232 or

www.kolbusmayfh.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Service
11:00 AM
webcast of the funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Kolbus-John V. May
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
773-774-3232
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 30, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this sad time.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis
Julie & Sean O Donnell
Friend
May 30, 2020
Barbara, she was one of the most self sacrificing women I have ever known. Her love and dedication to Micheal and her childrens well being, and their education ...and the lengths she went to keep them all safe, healthy and happy are deeply embedded in my memory. Yet her ability to laugh and her witty self... forced one to laugh along with her.A proud lioness she was. Deepest Sympathies, from Colleen, Caitlin Aidan & Maeve.
Colleen Heneghan
Friend
May 30, 2020
Remembering a lovely auntie. Find memories of Such a lovely lady. RIP Barbara xx♥
margaret mcnulty
Family
May 30, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss Marie Andrew and family. Thinking of you all at this very difficult time xxx
Cathy and Garrett Conroy
Friend
May 30, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.

Jennifer Todd Schaff
Friend
May 30, 2020
My thoughts & prayers are with you all at this sad time
Your mother was a great character and enriched many lives
I shared many special moments with her
Her memory will live on in your hearts
RIP Auntie Barbara
Love Sally xx
Sally Graley
May 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person my beautiful sister
We will love you and miss you always. May she RIP
Love and From your Sister Kathleen (England) xx
Kathleen Joyce
Sister
May 30, 2020
My Sincere Condolences to Gerald & Marie & Family your mum was a great aunt & a good friend to me nothing was ever a problem to she would always go out of her way to help in any way she could she would always come up with a cure, thinking of ye all at this sad time lots of Love & best wishes Johnnie Flaherty & Mary xxx.
Johnnie Flaherty
Family
