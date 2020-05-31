Barbara, she was one of the most self sacrificing women I have ever known. Her love and dedication to Micheal and her childrens well being, and their education ...and the lengths she went to keep them all safe, healthy and happy are deeply embedded in my memory. Yet her ability to laugh and her witty self... forced one to laugh along with her.A proud lioness she was. Deepest Sympathies, from Colleen, Caitlin Aidan & Maeve.

Colleen Heneghan

Friend