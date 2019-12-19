|
|
Barbara Rudnick (nee Kolanowski) 80 of Arlington Heights, beloved wife for 58 years of Kenneth Rudnick; loving mother of Susan (David Wilson) Rudnick, Steven Rudnick and Sharon (Martin Bukacek) Rudnick; dear grandmother of Peter Wilson. Memorial Visitation Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 9:30am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30am at St. Emily Catholic Church, 1400 E. Central Rd., Mount Prospect, IL 60056. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to either St. Emily Catholic School, 1400 E. Central Road, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 or Carmel Catholic High School, 1 Carmel Pkwy., Mundelein, IL 60060. Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019