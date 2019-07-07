Home

Barbara K. Shimashita


1920 - 2019
Barbara K. Shimashita Obituary
Barbara K. Shimashita nee Hikida, 98, of Crestwood passed on June 15, 2019. She was born August 12, 1920 in Sunnyvale, California to Tsunekichi and Saku Hikida. Before being sent to the Poston Internment Camp, Barbara lived in San Francisco. While in Poston Camp 2, Barbara live in Block 213-2-4. After the war ended and her husband John was discharged from service they resettled to Chicago. Barbara is survived by her son Kunio Shimashita, as well as several siblings including Ishio Hikida and Kiyomi Takahashi, a sister-in-law Setsuko Fujimoto, and many nieces and nephews. A service will be held at a later date at Buddhist Temple of Chicago. Info: www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com (773) 472-6300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019
