Barbara Key Wickell
1931 - 2020
Barbara Christina Key Wickell, born February 24, 1931 to parents James and Edna Key. Of Chicago and formerly of Ft. Myers Beach FL. Beloved wife of Daniel Gordon Wickell for 60 wonderful years. Devoted mother of Cynthia Lynne (James) Gilmer, Daniel Key (Lisa) Wickell, Julie Christine Wickell. Cherished grandmother "Mama" to Brittany Erin (Tom) Korth, Joshua James Gilmer, Alexander Key (Erin) Wickell, Christopher Henry (Clariza Kotsovos) Wickell, Jacob Key Mitchell and Arielle Christine Mitchell. Loving great "Mama" to Bo Thomas and Cruz James Korth, and Addison Grace, Sienna Brave, and Elijah Key Wickell. Barbara was a retired clinical social worker, and professor at The Jane Addams School of Social Work at The University of Illinois Chicago. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Friends are invited to share condolences to Barbara's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com . Please call 773-736-3833.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Memorial service
1 entry
May 14, 2020
In loving memory of a dear and wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always, Aunt Barb. You were truly a kind, loving, good, and fun person who we loved to spend time with whenever we got the chance. You were nothing short of being grand!
Shauna Family
Family
