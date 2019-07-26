Home

Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:15 AM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Church
Barbara Kieras Obituary
Barbara R. Kieras, age 73, of Lombard. Beloved wife of Joseph Kieras; loving mother of Joe Kieras, Jr and Jill (Drew) Uhlir; devoted grandmother of Morgan, Jenna, Jordan, and Jason Uhlir; fond sister of the late Kevin (Brenda) Kenealy, the late Kathy and (Wayne) Wittmeyer, and Pam (Ed) Bunyea; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, July 28th, 4-8pm at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. So. Of Roosevelt Rd.) Lombard. Funeral Monday, July 29th, 9:15am from the funeral home to Christ the King Church Mass 10am. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Memorials to the St. Joseph Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD, 57326; are appreciated. Funeral info: (630) 932-1500 or www.knollcrest.net.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 26, 2019
