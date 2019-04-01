|
|
Barbara King Macfarlane, age 92, a longtime resident of Lake Forest passed away peacefully on November 27, 2018. Barbara was a realtor with Griffith, Grant and Lackey in Lake Forest for many years. She also worked at Lake Forest Country Day School, and was employed at Abbott Labs during WWII Beloved wife of the late Bruce Miller Macfarlane (2013); loving mother of David B. (Vicky) Macfarlane and the late Robert A. Macfarlane (2005); adored grandmother of Amanda and Robert B. Macfarlane and Julie (Rick) Macfarlane Hild; great-grandmother of Bronwyn Macfarlane and Lily Anna and Stanley Hild; sister of Priscilla Arnold; aunt of Henry, Mark, John and Caroline Arnold. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at The Church of the Holy Spirit, 400 East Westminster Road in Lake Forest. For additional information contact Reuland & Turnbough Funeral Directors of Lake Forest at 847-234-9649 or visit www.RTfunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 1 to Apr. 7, 2019