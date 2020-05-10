(nee Marron). Beloved wife of the late Kenneth J. "Ken" Heidegger. Loving mother of Michael (Margaret). Preceded in death by her devoted son James Heidegger, and cherished daughter Carol Ann Heidegger. Proud grandmother of Kenneth, Rachel, and Brian. Fond sister of Nancy Kapp, and the late James Reidy. Cherished sister-in-law and aunt of many. Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 would be appreciated. Please leave a memory for the family on Barbara's Tribute Wall. Your stories will bring comfort for the family as they are unable to gather together to hear them in person. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.