Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Raphael Catholic Church
1215 Modaff Rd.
Naperville, IL
Barbara L. Olenick


1949 - 2019
Barbara L. Olenick Obituary
Barbara L. Olenick, age 70, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on October 28, 2019. She was born on September 20, 1949 in Chicago, IL. Visitation will be Monday, November 4, 3:00 until 8:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 5, 10:30 AM at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville. For information call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 1, 2019
