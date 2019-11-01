|
|
Barbara L. Olenick, age 70, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on October 28, 2019. She was born on September 20, 1949 in Chicago, IL. Visitation will be Monday, November 4, 3:00 until 8:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 5, 10:30 AM at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville. For information call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 1, 2019