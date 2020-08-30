1/
BARBARA L. SESSLER
BARBARA L. SESSLER (nee Radycki), 84, beloved wife of the late William T. Sessler; loving mother of William M. (Laura), Paul, Anthony (Janeen), Joseph & Barbara M. Sessler; dear grandmother of Rosemary, Savanna, Vincent & Harmony; devoted daughter of the late Stella (nee Goral) & late Mitchell L. Radycki; dearest sister of Mitchell J. Radycki; cherished cousin & friend of many; & loved by her many dogs. Visitation, Sunday, August 30, 2020, 3-7 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 5088 S. Archer Ave., (corner of Keeler). Funeral Monday, August 31, 2020, 9 a.m. from the Funeral Home to the Church of St. Bruno. Mass 10 a.m. (Mandatory online registration for the Mass is on funeral home website.) Interment Resurrection Cemetery. (773) 767.2166 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
AUG
31
Funeral
09:00 AM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
AUG
31
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Church of St. Bruno
Funeral services provided by
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
5088 South Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60632-4546
(773) 767-2166
4 entries
August 29, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 29, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Edwin Goebel
August 29, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Zarzycki Family
