BARBARA L. SESSLER (nee Radycki), 84, beloved wife of the late William T. Sessler; loving mother of William M. (Laura), Paul, Anthony (Janeen), Joseph & Barbara M. Sessler; dear grandmother of Rosemary, Savanna, Vincent & Harmony; devoted daughter of the late Stella (nee Goral) & late Mitchell L. Radycki; dearest sister of Mitchell J. Radycki; cherished cousin & friend of many; & loved by her many dogs. Visitation, Sunday, August 30, 2020, 3-7 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 5088 S. Archer Ave., (corner of Keeler). Funeral Monday, August 31, 2020, 9 a.m. from the Funeral Home to the Church of St. Bruno. Mass 10 a.m. (Mandatory online registration for the Mass is on funeral home website.) Interment Resurrection Cemetery. (773) 767.2166 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com
.