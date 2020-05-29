age 82 of Highland Park at peace in Christ May 24, 2020. Beloved wife of Donald H. Loving mother of Catherine (Robert) Mueller, the late Donald Jr. and the late Brian. Devoted grandmother of Robert, Rebecca, and Daniel Mueller. Dear sister of R.H. Jessup. Graveside service Saturday, May 30, 2020 10:00 am at St. Mary Cemetery, Sheridan Rd. & Spruce St. Lake Forest, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials to Camp Red Leaf http://www.campnageelamidwest.org or Best Friends Animal Society https://bestfriends.org. For more info; SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME, Highwood, IL 847-432-3878
