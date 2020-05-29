Barbara L. Voegeli
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
age 82 of Highland Park at peace in Christ May 24, 2020. Beloved wife of Donald H. Loving mother of Catherine (Robert) Mueller, the late Donald Jr. and the late Brian. Devoted grandmother of Robert, Rebecca, and Daniel Mueller. Dear sister of R.H. Jessup. Graveside service Saturday, May 30, 2020 10:00 am at St. Mary Cemetery, Sheridan Rd. & Spruce St. Lake Forest, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials to Camp Red Leaf http://www.campnageelamidwest.org or Best Friends Animal Society https://bestfriends.org. For more info; SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME, Highwood, IL 847-432-3878


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. Mary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seguin and Symonds Funeral Home
858 Sheridan Road
Highwood, IL 60040
847-432-3878
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved