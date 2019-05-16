Barbara Leah Goldberg Cramer, age 82 of Chicago and most recently St. Paul, MN, passed away May 12, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents Arthur J. Goldberg and Dorothy K. Goldberg. Loving mother of Daniel (Cassie) Cramer, Matthew Cramer and Jesse (Kris) Cramer. Proud grandmother of Miriam. Dear sister of Bob Goldberg and beloved Aunte-Tante to her nieces and nephews. Survived also by her cousins and many friends. Barbara was the rock of her family. A confidante to her friends. A grand dame with impeccable style. A lover of the arts and travel. A justice advocate. A lifelong Cubs fan and a voracious reader. Perhaps most of all though, Barbara was legendary for her hospitality. She opened her home and shared her table. She hosted like nobody else. She will be desperately missed. Services, Sunday, May 19, 11:00AM at KAM Isaiah Israel Congregation, 1100 E. Hyde Park Blvd., Chicago. Interment Zion Gardens Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, www.redcross.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary