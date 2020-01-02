Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Barbara Learner Obituary
Barbara Learner, née Pope, 83. Beloved wife of the late Arnold Harper Learner; loving mother of James (Pamela), Joseph (Julie) and Richard (Debra) Learner; cherished grandmother of 10 wonderful grandchildren; dearly loved aunt to many nieces and nephews. Funeral service Sunday, Jan. 5, 11 AM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment following at Memorial Park Cemetery, 9900 Gross Point Rd, Skokie. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , . For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 2, 2020
