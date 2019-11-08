Home

Barbara M. Bullock


1940 - 2019
Barbara M. Bullock Obituary
Barbara M. Bullock, 79, died Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Bedford, IN.

Born August 27, 1940, she was the daughter of Robert and Wanda (Ciolkosz) Swenson.

Survivors include daughters, Wendy Faber, Leann Maxwell-Burr, and Kristine Besic; a son, Robert Bullock; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; a brother, Norman Swenson. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a son, David.

Private services are planned. Family and friends may express condolences at www.daycarter.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 8, 2019
