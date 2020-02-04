Home

Richard-Midway Funeral Home - Chicago
5749 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
(773) 767-1840
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Patricia Church
Barbara M. Plachta

Barbara M. Plachta Obituary
Barbara M. Plachta, (nee Bitunjac). Beloved wife of the late Leonard. Loving mother of Allen (Cathy) Plachta, Susan (Kevin) Cummane, Rickey (Doreen) Plachta, Glenn (Dawn) Plachta and the late David Plachta. Cherished mother in law of Sandy Plachta. Dear grandmother of 14, dearest great grandmother of 13. Devoted sister of Robert (Janet) Bitunjac, Elizabeth (Joseph) Chicola and Leona (the late Phil) Knafl. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. from the Richard-Midway Funeral Home, 5749 Archer Ave. (Corner of Lorel) to St. Patricia Church for a 10:00 a.m. mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.

Visitation Wednesday from 3 to 9 p.m. 773-767-1840 or www.richardmidwayfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 4, 2020
