|
|
Barbara M. Render, nee Pasmanter, age 89, beloved wife of the late Henry "Hank" Render; loving mother of Marc (Ellie) Render, Ellen (Julian) Sims, Robert (Deborah) Render and Renee (David) Kaplan; cherished Bobie of Miriam Render, Yael (Yhonatan) Elbaz, Tzvi Render, Anna Sims (Max Collet), Andrew (Kumi) Sims, Daniel (Emily) Render, Nathan Render (Tal Bendor), Sylvie Render, Ethan Kaplan and Ryan Kaplan; adored great-grandmother of Malachi, Michael, Oriya, Elnatan, Orly, Naomi, Kate, Izumo and Tenma; devoted daughter of the late Anna and Morris Pasmanter; dear sister of the late Sylvia (the late Abraham) Mitchnick, the late Norman (Charlotte) Pasmanter and the late Martin (the late Eleanor) Pasmanter. Cherished friend of many, she expressed her love of Judaism through her many good deeds and lifelong learning, becoming a bat mitzvah at age 85.
Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, services and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tsad Kadima, www.tsadkadima.org.il. For information or condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2020