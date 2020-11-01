1/1
Barbara M. Wisnewski
1934 - 2020
Barbara M. Wisniewski, was born in Poland May 4, 1934 and came to a new country America, her country she loved so much. She was always eager to help her friends with their problems whenever needed. She was highly appreciated by anyone she worked for. She was very appreciative of her neighbors and friends who comforted her during her illness. She is dearly missed by her friend Frank and her nephews and nieces. Funeral Services arranged by Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles. Funeral Services and Interment private at Maryhill Cemetery. 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home - Niles
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
