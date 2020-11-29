Barbara Mae Priller Krueger, age 81, passed away suddenly on November 18th, 2020 surrounded by her sons at Parker Adventist Hospital in Parker, Colorado. Loving mother of her sons Dale R. Krueger (Dolores), William (Bill) C. Krueger (Sue), Randall (Randy) P. Krueger (Sharon) and former wife of the late Harvey R Krueger.



Loving grandmother to Michael Krueger, Caitlin Krueger, Kelly Krueger, Kristin Krueger and Eric Krueger and great grandmother to Elijah Krueger, James Krueger, Hunter Krueger, and Avery Krueger.



Barb was born in Chicago, Illinois on December 23rd, 1938, the daughter of the late Edward H Priller and the late Anna Jane Siwek (nee Parsons). Step daughter of the late Mary E Priller (nee Williams), sister of the late Elaine H Woloszyk (nee Priller), Cheryl L Priller, Terri L Passolt (nee Priller), the late Gregory H Priller and Arlene Siwek.



Loving aunt to Carl, Alexandra, and Allison.



After raising her family, she engaged in several unique experiences which included being a volunteer fireperson and animal warden. She worked as a librarian, kitchen design coordinator, a store manager and golf course grounds keeper. She was ahead of her time in many ways, being an advocate for women's equality, an environmentalist who made sustainable living choices and wanted to leave no footprint. She loved the outdoors and animals and found beauty in all of nature and identified with Native Americans and their history. However, Barbara would say that her proudest and most fulfilling accomplishment was the raising of her three sons.





