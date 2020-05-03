Barbara Mae (Sieracki) Smykowski, age 82, passed away peacefully April 26, 2020.
Preceded by her loving husband of 46 years, Richard A. Smykowski, her parents, Peter and Mary (Kroll) Sieracki, and her 10 brothers and sisters.
Proud mother of Karen (Christopher) Gresk, Michael (Carol) Smykowski, John (Becky) Smykowski, Barbara Jurlow, Peter (Jennifer) Smykowski, and Bill (Stacey) Smykowski; and grandmother of 11.
A memorial celebration for Barbara will be planned for a future date. Memorials to the Parkinson's Foundation (https://www.parkinson.org/) appreciated.
A memorial celebration for Barbara will be planned for a future date. Memorials to the Parkinson's Foundation (https://www.parkinson.org/) appreciated.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.