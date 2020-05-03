Barbara Mae Smykowski
Barbara Mae (Sieracki) Smykowski, age 82, passed away peacefully April 26, 2020.

Preceded by her loving husband of 46 years, Richard A. Smykowski, her parents, Peter and Mary (Kroll) Sieracki, and her 10 brothers and sisters.

Proud mother of Karen (Christopher) Gresk, Michael (Carol) Smykowski, John (Becky) Smykowski, Barbara Jurlow, Peter (Jennifer) Smykowski, and Bill (Stacey) Smykowski; and grandmother of 11.

A memorial celebration for Barbara will be planned for a future date. Memorials to the Parkinson's Foundation (https://www.parkinson.org/) appreciated.

Please visit www.fredcdames.com to read her complete obituary or leave a condolence. Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, Joliet, is in charge of arrangements. For more information, (815) 741-5500.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
