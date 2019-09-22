|
|
On September 17, 2019, Barbara Hart passed away at the age of 76. Born in Lwow, Poland on August 12, 1943, to Julia and John Kordik, Barbara immigrated to Chicago in 1980 with her husband, Jonathan Hart. Survived by stepdaughter Monica Kornecka. Barbara was prominent in the wellness spa business. A resident of Waukegan, she was a member of The Most Blessed Trinity Parish. A Celebration Mass of Barbara's life will be held at 10am on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, Immaculate Conception Church, 508 Grand Avenue, Waukegan, IL 60085. Visitation in vestibule at 9am. Burial is private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019