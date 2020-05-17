It is with overwhelming sadness that we said an unexpected farewell on May 12 to our mother, Barbara H. Marran, 85, of Winnetka. She was the dedicated and devoted wife to the late James F. Marran. Say what you will, but Broken Heart Syndrome exists: Jim, her husband of 63 years, had passed away just 16 days earlier. In all those years of marriage, they had never been apart more than two weeks; and on day 16, it seemed it was time. They are together again and that is as it should be. Barbara was the warm yet no-nonsense mother of James (Francine) Marran Jr., Julia (Jim Grosh), David (Laura) Marran and Paul (Jeannine) Marran. She thrilled being a grandmother and suggesting adventures and foods never offered the previous generation to Michael (Kimi), Laura (Greg), Jack, Kathryn (David), Elizabeth, Luke and Calvin. She was delighted and amused to be great grandmother to Wesley, Siena, Kellen, Theodore and James. Barbara treasured her friendship with her sister-in-law Theresa (the late John) Marran. Her newest friend and family member was Ana Gamarra, our mother's caregiver and guardian angel for the past five years. There was absolutely nothing in life that made Barbara happier than being with her family and she had so much family in which to revel. A celebration of Barbara and Jim's lives will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to New Trier Educational Foundation-Marran Fund, 7 Happ Road, Northfield, IL 60093 or The Chicago Food Depository, PO Box 6949, Chicago, IL 60680.Info:www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.