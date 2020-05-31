Barbara Matthopoulos, nee Leotsakos, age 85, of Apidea Laconia, Sparta Greece, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Konstantinos Matthopoulos and loving mother of Cheryl (Bob) Nelson and Louis (Nancy) Matthopoulos. Proud Yiayia of Konstantinos (Hanna) Matthopoulos, Nicholas Matthopoulos, Paul (Randi) Matthopoulos and Barbara (the late Taso) Matthopoulos-Vassiliadis, and even prouder Great Yiayia to 2½, soon to be 3, beautiful great-grandchildren. Devoted daughter of the late Reverend Michael & the late Presbytera Panagiota, nee Vlogianitis, Leotsakos. Dear sister of Martha (the late Peter) Karakitsos, Angie (the late Peter) Tavoularis, Chrisafia (Elias) Capouleas, John (Zoe) Leotsakos, Konstantinos (Litsa) Leotsakos, and Paul (Maria) Leotsakos and preceded in death by the late Demetra (the late Demetrios) Grammatikakis, the late Evrethiki (the late George) Aliferis, the late Nikos (the late Joanna) Leotsakos, the late Sotiri (the late Iannoula) Leotsakos and the late Taki Leotsakos. Fond and special aunt, cousin and friend of many here, in Greece, in Canada and in Australia.
Barbara lived her life with determination and devotion to God. She was a member of multiple Philoptochos Societies and raised her family with respect and structure. Her passion, however, was cooking and baking. When Barbara, along with her sisters, Martha, Angie and Demetra, put a dinner on, it rivaled any three-star Michelin restaurant! As a dinner guest, you didn't set your plate, they did! It never mattered how many surprise guests came to dinner; they left with their appetites sated and plates of food to take home for the next day.
The Funeral and Interment services were privately held. Memorial tributes may be made in Barbara's name to your favorite charity. Arrangements made by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. 847-375-0095.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.