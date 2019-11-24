|
Barbara Maxine Shapiro (nee Hutkin), of Chicago, 85. Born in Englewood, New Jersey, Barbara grew up in Miami and attended the University of Florida, later graduating from Barat College in Lake Forest. She is survived by a daughter, Cheryl Kreiter (Barry), and two grandchildren, Rachel and Elizabeth. She is also survived by a sister, Marilyn Morton (the late Chuck), of Atlanta; brothers-in-law Nate (Randy) and Robert (Gwen); and many nieces and nephews. Her husband, Norton, died in February 2019 following 64 years of marriage; a son, Michael, passed away in 1977. The family is grateful to Cheryl Schmid, Emelia Cayetano, and Irina Bagaevskaya. Graveside service Monday, 12 Noon at Westlawn Cemetery, Section Westlake, 7801 W. Montrose Ave., Norridge, IL. Donations can be made to Fair Fight 2020, www.fairfight.com/fair-fight-2020/. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019