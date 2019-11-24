Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Westlawn Cemetery, Section Westlake
7801 W. Montrose Ave.
Norridge, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Shapiro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Maxine Shapiro

Add a Memory
Barbara Maxine Shapiro Obituary
Barbara Maxine Shapiro (nee Hutkin), of Chicago, 85. Born in Englewood, New Jersey, Barbara grew up in Miami and attended the University of Florida, later graduating from Barat College in Lake Forest. She is survived by a daughter, Cheryl Kreiter (Barry), and two grandchildren, Rachel and Elizabeth. She is also survived by a sister, Marilyn Morton (the late Chuck), of Atlanta; brothers-in-law Nate (Randy) and Robert (Gwen); and many nieces and nephews. Her husband, Norton, died in February 2019 following 64 years of marriage; a son, Michael, passed away in 1977. The family is grateful to Cheryl Schmid, Emelia Cayetano, and Irina Bagaevskaya. Graveside service Monday, 12 Noon at Westlawn Cemetery, Section Westlake, 7801 W. Montrose Ave., Norridge, IL. Donations can be made to Fair Fight 2020, www.fairfight.com/fair-fight-2020/. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Goldman Funeral Group
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Group
Download Now