Barbara Morrison Hansfield, nee Hasday, age 92, beloved wife of the late Paul Hansfield; loving mother of Mindy (Robert) Kirsch, Scott (Ellen) Hansfield, Susan (Linda Krone) Hansfield, Greg (Susan) Potter, and David (Amy) Hansfield; adored grandmother of Bryan (Mandy), Ricky (Laura), Jamie (David), Betsy (Brandon), Dan (Katrina), Heidi, Tommy (fiancée Amanda), Jacob, Noah, Olivia, and Levi; proud great grandmother of Molly, Sam, Charlie, Zachary, Zoey, Max and Sam; dear sister of the late Henry Alcouloumre; fond sister-in-law of Bernice Magid and the late Morrie Hansfield; cherished daughter of the late Salvatore Hasday and late Rose Alcouloumre, and step-daughter of the late Bohor Alcouloumre. Due to the pandemic virus, the Tuesday service and shiva will be private. The service will be live streamed Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. CT at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Click LIVE STREAM on the menu bar. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
