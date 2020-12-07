Barbara N. Klein nee Turovitz, 82. Beloved wife of Aaron Klein. Loving mother of Jordan (Sue) Klein, Staci (David) Margulis and Alayna (Robert) Angus. Proud grandmother of Avital (Gabriel) Perrin, Avigayil (Yitzchak) Zabludowski, Shoshana Moyal, Shira (Philip) Marcus, Akiva (Tali) Margulis, Yonah Klein, Ayelet (Itchy) Isenberg, Dov (Nechama Elka) Klein, Zahava Margulis, Meira (Yaakov) Gedanian and Ryan Angus. Cherished great grandmother of 11. Dear sister of Toby (Sheldon) Alter and the late Estelle (the late Maury) Slivnick. Devoted aunt of many beloved nieces and nephews. She was a caring and compassionate person, a friend to all who knew her, and an amazing role model for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We will miss her greatly. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the chapel service and interment service were held on Sunday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, LLS - Illinois, PO Box 772386, Detroit, MI 48277-2386, www.lls.org
or The Ark, 6450 N. California Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645, www.arkchicago.org
. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com