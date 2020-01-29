Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Thomas the Apostle Church
5472 S Kimbark Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Apostle Church
5472 S. Kimbark Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara O'Connor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara O'Connor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara O'Connor Obituary
Barbara O'Connor, longtime community organizer and progressive political operative in Illinois, died in Chicago on January 12, 2020, at age 89.

Barbara was born in Chicago on April 28, 1930, to Joseph Patrick O'Connor and Mary Roche. She attended Mercy Catholic High School and Marycrest College, and earned an M.A. from Loyola University. A staunch supporter of political reform and civil rights, she was arrested for the first time in a civil rights protest at age 15 and conducted field operations for countless progressive candidates including Abner Mikva, Harold Washington, Carol Moseley Braun, and Barack Obama. Barbara worked tirelessly for many organizations in the Hyde Park neighborhood, her home for sixty-five years.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 1, at St. Thomas Apostle Church, 5472 S. Kimbark Avenue, followed by a reception at the hall of the Hyde Park Union Church, 5600 S. Woodlawn.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -