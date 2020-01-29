|
|
Barbara O'Connor, longtime community organizer and progressive political operative in Illinois, died in Chicago on January 12, 2020, at age 89.
Barbara was born in Chicago on April 28, 1930, to Joseph Patrick O'Connor and Mary Roche. She attended Mercy Catholic High School and Marycrest College, and earned an M.A. from Loyola University. A staunch supporter of political reform and civil rights, she was arrested for the first time in a civil rights protest at age 15 and conducted field operations for countless progressive candidates including Abner Mikva, Harold Washington, Carol Moseley Braun, and Barack Obama. Barbara worked tirelessly for many organizations in the Hyde Park neighborhood, her home for sixty-five years.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 1, at St. Thomas Apostle Church, 5472 S. Kimbark Avenue, followed by a reception at the hall of the Hyde Park Union Church, 5600 S. Woodlawn.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 29, 2020