Barbara Patricia Eubeler, age 81; beloved wife of the late Fred Eubeler; loving mother of Kimberly (James) Robinson and Timothy (Maureen) Eubeler; cherished grandmother of Meghan and Daniel Eubeler, James and Tyler (Morgan) Robinson; dear sister of Michael (Kristine) Shields; fond aunt of Katelin (Ryan Johnson) Shields-Johnson and Patrick (Megan) Shields and great-aunt of Jacob Johnson and Lily Shields; dearest partner of Jerry Kelley. Barbara was a 40-year dedicated employee of the Rush University Alzheimer's Disease Center. Visitation Friday, August 30th, 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 South Grant Street, Hinsdale, IL 60521. Funeral Services, Saturday, August 31st, Family and Friends will meet for a 10:00 AM Memorial Mass at St. Isaac Jogues Church. 306 W. Fourth Street, Hinsdale, IL 60521. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Rush Alzheimer's Disease Center, 1750 W. Harrison St. Chicago, IL 60612, appreciated. For Information: 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 29, 2019