Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Peter's Church on the Landings
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Paull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Paull


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Paull Obituary
Savannah, GA - Barbara Paull passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019. She was born on August 20, 1931 in Evanston, IL. She graduated from Northwestern University in Evanston, IL, and was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta. She lived in the Chicago area most of her life. She served as a vice president of the Junior League, president of the Green Meadows Garden Club, president of Benton Community Center, and president of Christ Church (Episcopal) Women's Guild. She moved to Savannah in 1990.

She was preceded in death by her son, David U. Pickard and husband, John O. Paull. Survivors include her sons, Randall A. Pickard (Kate), Scott D. Pickard (Karen), plus five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Barbara's memorial service will be held at St. Peter's Church on the Landings (Savannah, GA) at 2;00 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019.. She will be interred at Christ Church, Winnetka, IL alongside John.

Remembrances: Savannah Tree Foundation, 3025 Bull St., Savannah, GA 31405 or Anderson Cancer Center, 4700 Waters Ave., Savannah, GA 31404. Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com

Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel, Savannah, GA, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Download Now