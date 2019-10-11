|
Savannah, GA - Barbara Paull passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019. She was born on August 20, 1931 in Evanston, IL. She graduated from Northwestern University in Evanston, IL, and was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta. She lived in the Chicago area most of her life. She served as a vice president of the Junior League, president of the Green Meadows Garden Club, president of Benton Community Center, and president of Christ Church (Episcopal) Women's Guild. She moved to Savannah in 1990.
She was preceded in death by her son, David U. Pickard and husband, John O. Paull. Survivors include her sons, Randall A. Pickard (Kate), Scott D. Pickard (Karen), plus five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Barbara's memorial service will be held at St. Peter's Church on the Landings (Savannah, GA) at 2;00 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019.. She will be interred at Christ Church, Winnetka, IL alongside John.
Remembrances: Savannah Tree Foundation, 3025 Bull St., Savannah, GA 31405 or Anderson Cancer Center, 4700 Waters Ave., Savannah, GA 31404. Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel, Savannah, GA, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 11, 2019