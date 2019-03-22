Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Barbara Sloan Walzer Rosenberg Pinsker, age 84, raised her family in Glencoe, then moved to Kansas City, and returned to the Chicago area in 2010; beloved wife of the late Dr. Oscar Pinsker and the late Paul Rosenberg; cherished friend and former spouse of the late Irwin Walzer; loving mother of Wendy (Robbie Greene) Walzer Bandklayder, Judy (Jerry) Shapiro and the late Bennett Walzer; adored Nana of Melissa (Brandon) Hechtman, Allison (Jesse) Gray, Scott (Alyse) Shapiro, Michael and Sari Bandklayder, and Jami Shapiro; proud Great Nana of seven; devoted daughter of the late Philip and the late Fannie Sloan; dear sister of Gerald (Marsha Serlin) Sloan; treasured aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Barbara was lovingly cared for by her "Angel" Monica. Service Sunday, 10:00 a.m. at The Chapel, 8851 Skokie Blvd., Skokie (at Niles Center Rd.). Interment Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.org/illinois/, JourneyCare Hospice, www.journeycare.org, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, www.nationalmssociety.org, or Aids Foundation of Chicago, www.aidschicago.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2019
