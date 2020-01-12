Home

Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Alexine Chapel
1515 W. Ogden Avenue
LaGrange Park, IL
Barbara Potucek Obituary
Barbara Potucek, 72, of LaGrange Park, formerly of Berwyn and Oak Park, passed away peacefully at her home January 7, 2020. She was a loving mother to her daughter, Andrea (Patrick) Hynes and proud and caring grandmother to Declan and Chloe. She enjoyed a close relationship with her brothers Paul (Dorothy) and Richard Fischer. She adored her nieces and nephews Vlado, Brian, Terri, Douglas, Jim, Bob, Steve and Jenny. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Lucille, her husband Milos, and her partner Howard Triner. Her family and many friends will miss Barbara's wonderful smile, quick wit, and helping and caring ways. A memorial mass will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Alexine Chapel, previously Sisters of St. Joseph's Chapel (CSJ), 1515 W. Ogden Avenue, LaGrange Park, IL 60526. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to are appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020
