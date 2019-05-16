|
(nee Schiller). Beloved wife of the late Robert P. Egan. Loving mother of Patricia (James) Sheehy and Robert J. Egan. Devoted grandmother of Michael, Alison (Jonathan C.P.D.) Guzman, Daniel and Ryan Sheehy. Family and friends to gather Friday at St. Linus Church, 10300 S. Lawler Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL for Mass of the Resurrection, 11:00 a.m. Interment private. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 16, 2019