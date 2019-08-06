Home

Peterson Funeral Home
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 637-4441
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peterson Funeral Home
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Peterson Funeral Home
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
Service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Giles Church
Barbara R. Kelly Obituary
Barbara R. Kelly "Aunt Barbara". Beloved daughter of the late J. Frank Kelly, Sr. and Sarah, nee Brogan. Dear sister of Rev. William, S. J., Edward (Laurette) and Maureen (the late Jeremiah) Bransfield, and the late J. Frank "Bud" (the late Mary), Eugene (Mary Ellen), Catherine, Thomas and Sarah. Dear aunt of twenty seven nieces and nephews and great aunt to nineteen. Dear friend to so many. Barbara was a Rosary College graduate and worked as a head librarian for Commonwealth Edison Co. for over 40 years. Funeral Thursday, August 8th, 10:30 AM from Peterson-Bassi Chapels, 6938 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60707, to St. Giles Church for a Mass at 11 AM. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, August 7th, 3 PM to 8 PM at Peterson-Bassi Chapels. Memorial contributions to Trinity High School or Dominican University.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 6, 2019
