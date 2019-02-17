|
|
BARBARA ROKITA, (nee Neubert); loving mother of Rashel (Mike) Campbell, Scott Rokita & Jim (Jamie) Rokita; cherished Nana of Matt, Nick & Kristian Rokita; Tony Truty & James Rokita; Courtney Campbell; wife of Dennis Rokita; devoted daughter of the late Florence (nee Lofendo) & late Rudy Komada; dearest sister of Phil Komada & Judy (fiancé Dutch DeVries) Komada; fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Visitation Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 3-9 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 8999 S. Archer Avenue, Willow Springs. Funeral Services Wednesday, 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. (708) 839-8999 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019