1/
Barbara Rose Duffin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(nee Geraghty). Born and raised on the south side of Chicago. One of 7 children of Julia and Michael Geraghty. Fraternal twin of Catherine Paterson (Geraghty). Preceded in death by her parents Julia and Michael Geraghty, sister Mary, and brother Michael. Wife and best friend of John "Jack" Duffin Sr. for 62 years – their union was a great love story. Loving mother to John Duffin, Tim (Matt Brennan) Duffin, Katie (Mark) Stockley, Julie (Joseph) Glynn, and Colleen Duffin. Grandmother to Kaileen (Taylor) Oanes, Martin Glynn, Jack Stockley, Molly Stockley; Oh how she loved her grand babies ! Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews and they loved her back. Sister to the late Mary (Herbert) Annen, the late Michael (Kathleen) Geraghty, Patricia (late Thaddeus) Kowalski, Dolores (late Donald) Hickey, Catherine (late Bill) Paterson, and Eileen Geraghty. Fond friend to many. Services and interment private. Please leave a memory for the family on Barbara's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Amyloidosis Foundation, 7151 N. Main St., Ste 2, Clarkston, MI 48346 or www.amyloidosis.org would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 26, 2020
Deepest Sympathies to Jack and your extended family. May God give you peace and comfort at this time of your loss.
George Zoellick
Friend
August 26, 2020
Our condolences to Jack and the family...you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Tom and Linda Jarosik
Neighbor
August 25, 2020
My condolences to all of the Duffin’s. I’m sorry I can’t be there in person to give each of you a big hug! Rest In Peace Barb knowing that you have made a mark on this earth, and your legacy will live on with the beautiful family you helped create! ❤❤
Christy Engel
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved