(nee Geraghty). Born and raised on the south side of Chicago. One of 7 children of Julia and Michael Geraghty. Fraternal twin of Catherine Paterson (Geraghty). Preceded in death by her parents Julia and Michael Geraghty, sister Mary, and brother Michael. Wife and best friend of John "Jack" Duffin Sr. for 62 years – their union was a great love story. Loving mother to John Duffin, Tim (Matt Brennan) Duffin, Katie (Mark) Stockley, Julie (Joseph) Glynn, and Colleen Duffin. Grandmother to Kaileen (Taylor) Oanes, Martin Glynn, Jack Stockley, Molly Stockley; Oh how she loved her grand babies ! Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews and they loved her back. Sister to the late Mary (Herbert) Annen, the late Michael (Kathleen) Geraghty, Patricia (late Thaddeus) Kowalski, Dolores (late Donald) Hickey, Catherine (late Bill) Paterson, and Eileen Geraghty. Fond friend to many. Services and interment private. Please leave a memory for the family on Barbara's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Amyloidosis Foundation, 7151 N. Main St., Ste 2, Clarkston, MI 48346 or www.amyloidosis.org
would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. www.sheehyfh.com
708-857-7878