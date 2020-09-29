Barbara "Bunny" Rosen, nee Bank, 83, beloved wife of the late Sherwin Rosen and the late Howard Absler; loving mother of Stephanie (Frank) Orsi and Andy (Lauren) Absler; cherished Bubbe of Sophia Orsi and Francesca Orsi and Ethan, Lucas and Emmet Absler; devoted daughter of the late Goldie and Sydney Bank; dear sister of Gene (Sheryl) Bank; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Shore Congregation Israel, www.nsci.org
. Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
.