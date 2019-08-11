|
On August 9th, 2019 Barbara Rottenberg passed away surrounded by her children listening to the soothing sounds of Johnny Mathis. Her brother, sister-in- law, children, grandkids great grandkids, nieces, nephews, friends and family will miss everything about her. This family-obsessed, poker-playing, Bears and Bulls fanatic and cruise enthusiast was a wholesale jeweler for years until she went to work at Walgreens where she was often employee of the month. Her Swedish meatballs, chopped liver and Thanksgiving stuffing were legendary. Her matzo ball soup cured a cold faster than any antibiotic. She loved her family infinity times bigger than the sky. A kinder, more loving human did not exist. Our world is a little less bright.
Barbara was born on March 23, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents Leon and Ruth Wishnack. Beloved wife of the late Jay Rottenberg, dearest sister of Marshall and Stevie Wishnack, loving mother of Caroline and Richard Druker, David Addis (Sharon Teplinksy), Liz and Chuck Taylor, (late) Stephen Rottenberg, Marcy and Robert Patterson, Marty and Helen (Jarosz) Rottenberg, cherished Nana of Rebecca and Paul, Matt and Brittany, Sydney, Jake, Megan, Owen, Mara, Erin, Adam, Leah, Jason and Jaime. Proud great-grandmother of Frances, Teddy, Vivi, Josh and Ariana. The family asks that donations be made to JourneyCare Inpatient Unit, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview IL 60025.
